The Federal
x

Mani Ratnam’s strength lies in respecting technician's suggestions, says Suresh Urs

Suresh Urs shares insights on the collaborative genius of Mani Ratnam, highlighting the director's attention to detail and respect for his team's suggestions.

The Federal
7 Sep 2024 2:40 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-09-07 02:41:03)


Mani RatnamFilmsEditorMani Ratnam film
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick