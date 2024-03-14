The Federal
x

Mamata Banerjee suffers forehead injury, hospitalised; here's what happened

Mamata Banerjee suffered an injury on her forehead and was taken to hospital. TMC shared pictures of an injured Mamata Banerjee on social media

The Federal
14 March 2024 5:17 PM GMT


West BengalMamata BanerjeeTrinamool Congress
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X