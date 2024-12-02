The Federal
x

Making history: Arjun Erigaisi second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to cross 2800 ELO rating

2 Dec 2024 8:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-01 16:30:59  )The Federal

At just 21, Arjun Erigaisi became the second Indian to breach the 2800 ELO rating, after Vishwanathan Anand joining the ranks of global chess legends.


Similar Posts

X
sidekick