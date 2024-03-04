The Federal
x

'Main bhi Chowkidaar' then, 'Modi ka parivar' now: BJP defends PM Modi after Lalu's jibe

4 March 2024 12:53 PM GMT

Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and other prominent BJP leaders have added "Modi ka Parivar" to their social media handles


Similar Posts

X