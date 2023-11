Mahua vs Bidhuri: Centre's double standards | Capital Beat

Facing a complaint in the Lok Sabha's privileges committee for using communal slurs against BSP MP Danish Ali, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri has called for TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion in a cash-for-query row. Does Bidhuri have the moral right to talk about Mahua’s expulsion? Are there different sets of rules for different people? Is it not the Centre’s double standards?