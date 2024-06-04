The Federal
x

LIVE: Will Modi bite the coalition bullet? | Capital Beat

4 Jun 2024 2:37 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-04 16:37:25  )Neelu Vyas

As counting ends, BJP emerges as the sinlge largest party but falls short of majority mark. JDU leader Nitish Kumar and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu are now key for Modi to form the government again. Which way will the tides turn?


Similar Posts

X
sidekick