- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- World Cup 2023
- Features
- Health
- Business
- Series
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Sports
Sports
- Loading...
- Features
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
LIVE: Will Modi bite the coalition bullet? | Capital Beat
4 Jun 2024 2:37 PM GMT ( Updated:2024-06-04 16:37:25 )Neelu Vyas
As counting ends, BJP emerges as the sinlge largest party but falls short of majority mark. JDU leader Nitish Kumar and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu are now key for Modi to form the government again. Which way will the tides turn?