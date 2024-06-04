The Federal
x

LIVE | Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi from Congress headquarters

4 Jun 2024 11:32 AM GMTThe Federal

Jubilant after the performance of the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi speak to the media in Delhi, from the Congress headquarters. Watch the event live


Similar Posts

X
sidekick