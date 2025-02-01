The Federal
x

LIVE | Budget 2025-26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her eighth consecutive budget, laying out the fiscal policies and plans for financial year 2025-26

The Federal
1 Feb 2025 11:05 AM IST


Union BudgetNirmal SitharamanFinance Minister of India
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X