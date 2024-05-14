The Federal
x

'Leaf over beef': 2024 Paris Olympics menu to go vegetarian, locally sourced

The 2024 Paris Olympics is the largest event-catering operation in the world which will serve 13 million meals throughout the event, aiming to cut off animal products by half

The Federal
14 May 2024 3:24 PM GMT


2024 Paris OlympicsOlympic Gamesvegetarian food
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X