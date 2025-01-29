Kumbh tragedy: Why is Yogi tight-lipped?

Multiple casualties took place as a stampede broke out at the Sangam as crores of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya,' the most significant ritual at the Maha Kumbh. Many people are missing and remain untraceable, according to unofficial sources. Did the stampede occur because of the local administration's carelessness and lack of preparedness, or is the VIP or protocol culture to be blamed? Can the state handle such a surge of crowd? Was it a tragedy waiting to happen?