Kerala: SFI members in custody after showing governor black flags yet again

Fourteen SFI workers in Kerala were taken into custody on February 15 after waving black flags at Governor Arif Mohammad Khan yet again

15 Feb 2024 3:00 PM GMT


KeralaSFI activistsGovernor Arif Mohammed Khan
