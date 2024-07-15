The Federal
Kerala: Sanitation worker's body found 46 hours after he went missing inside canal

The body of the 47-year-old Joy, a sanitation worker, was found in the canal stretch behind Sree Chitra Home at Thakarapparambu, approximately a kilometer from where the worker went missing.


