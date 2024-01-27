The Federal
x

Kerala Guv stages roadside protest, wants SFI cadres showing black flags arrested

SFI cadres have been protesting against the governor’s nomination of pro-BJP workers to state universities

The Federal
27 Jan 2024 9:28 AM GMT


KeralaGovernor Arif Mohammed KhanSFI activists
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X