J&K | Mughal Road being cleared of snow as Pir Panjal upper reaches turn white
As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast, Jammu and Kashmir’s Pir Panjal range receives fresh snowfall on February 3
The Federal
3 Feb 2024 3:09 PM GMT
3 Feb 2024 3:09 PM GMT
