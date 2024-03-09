The Federal
x

Jaffer Sadiq arrest: Political links revealed? Exclusive interview with NCB Deputy Director

NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh sheds light on the ongoing investigation after the arrest of drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq

The Federal
9 March 2024 1:11 PM GMT


DMK
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X