ISRO to launch comms satellite on Musk’s SpaceX rocket

ISRO’s commercial arm, New Space India Limited, has signed a contract with Elon Musk’s SpaceX for a possible liftoff of the GSAT-20 in the second quarter of 2024.

3 Jan 2024 1:58 PM GMT


