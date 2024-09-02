Is the brazen communal agenda now part of Modi’s state policy?

Attacks on Muslims are on the rise. In Maharashtra, a 72-year-old man was slapped and abused for “carrying beef” on a train, 22-year-old Sabir Mallik was beaten to death by a cow vigilante group in Haryana, and brazen demolitions have been done in UP and MP. On Monday, the Supreme Court said houses of accused or even convicts cannot be razed. Is the BJP playing an excessively communal card after the Lok Sabha polls? Are physical attacks and demolitions part of Modi’s state policy now? Why are Modi’s allies silent over bulldozer justice and physical attacks on Muslims?