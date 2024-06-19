Is Modi govt not focused on train safety and track maintenance?

Kanchanjunga Express was hit by a goods train on Monday, resulting in 10 deaths and injuries to 40 passengers. According to the initial Railway Board report, the automatic signal system was not working and the goods train had overshot the speed limit. Could this accident have been averted? How will the government fix the responsibility? Is there no political will to focus on the safety of passengers? Should the railway minister resign rather than doing PR videos?