IPL 2025 Auction: Pant, Iyer get record bids; CSK yet to make a buy

In a record-shattering start to the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Rishabh Pant was signed up for Rs 27 crore by Lucknow to become the most expensive cricketer in IPL history. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are yet to buy a player.