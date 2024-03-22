The Federal
IPL 2024: New season, new captains, new rules, and end of an era | Sports Buzz

22 March 2024 1:34 PM GMT

IPL 2024 wears a different look. There are new captains and new rules. There is no MS Dhoni as CSK’s skipper and Rohit Sharma is not leading MI. What does the 17th edition of the IPL offer?


