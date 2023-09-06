The Federal
x

Watch: Xi Jinping's no show at G20: A snub to India?

Chinese President Xi Jinping has decided to skip the G20 Summit? What does his absence indicate about Sino-Indian ties? Has India been snubbed?

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
Neelu Vyas
6 Sep 2023 1:33 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-09-06 15:33:31.0)


China Indiag20 summit 2023 india
Neelu Vyas
About the AuthorNeelu Vyas
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X