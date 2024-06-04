Watch | Will Rahul retain Wayanad or opt for family bastion Rae Bareli?

The Federal
Will Rahul retain Wayanad or opt for family bastion Rae Bareli?

4 Jun 2024 12:44 PM GMTThe Federal

Rahul Gandhi is winning in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli. He'll have to vacate one of them. Will it be the family stronghold of Rae Bareli or the 'saviour' seat of Wayanad?


