Watch | Students need me here, says doctor who stayed back in Ukraine

Students need me here, says doctor who stayed back in Ukraine

11 Aug 2024 11:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-11 11:40:24  )Samir K Purkayastha

When everyone, who could, were leaving Ukraine to escape a war after Russia invaded the country, an Indian doctor and a student consultant decided to stay back and help.


