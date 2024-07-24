The Federal
x

Watch | ‘Jugaad’ economy not sustainable: Economist K Prabhakar on Budget-2024

24 July 2024 2:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-24 02:41:01  )Pramila Krishnan

Economist and Oxford scholar Krishnamurthy Prabhakar, decodes the budget as one that is not in line with global trends.


Similar Posts

X
sidekick