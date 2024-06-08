The Federal
x

Watch | Alpa Shah interview: How the Bhima Koregaon 16 were unjustly arrested | Culture Vibes

8 Jun 2024 8:43 AM GMTNawaid Anjum

Alpa Shah, Professor of Anthropology, tells the chilling story of the 16 accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, who were wrongfully incarcerated, without credible evidence and without trial.


Similar Posts

X
sidekick