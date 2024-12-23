The Federal
x

MeToo row in Kalakshetra unfortunate; women must speak out: Anita Ratnam

23 Dec 2024 8:10 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-23 02:40:35  )Ragavi M

Legendary classical dancer Anita Ratnam in an exclusive conversation, urges women in Carnatic industry to speak up; alleges abuse of power at institutions.


Similar Posts

X
sidekick