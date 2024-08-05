The Federal
Maharashtra onion farmers unhappy with govt intervention: Anil Ghanwat

5 Aug 2024 2:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-05 02:40:30  )Gyan Verma

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Anil Ghanwat, who was part of the SC-appointed committee on agriculture told that onion farmers are annoyed with government intervention.


