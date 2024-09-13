The Federal
Kashmir: Statehood, development, jobs are key issues this election

13 Sep 2024 2:40 AM GMT G Ganapathy Subramaniam

Social activist Nadir Ali discusses the crucial issues at stake in the upcoming elections in Kashmir such as job creation, education, and statehood.


