The Federal
x

Brij Bhushan's 'promotion': How far will BJP go for electoral gains?

Why can't BJP tell Brij Bhushan in clear words to step aside? Why has it, on the other hand, given him more power?

Neelu Vyas
26 Dec 2023 12:11 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-26 12:12:15.0)


Brij Bhushan Sharan Singhwrestlers protest updateswomen wrestlerswomen wrestlersBJP
Neelu Vyas
About the AuthorNeelu Vyas
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X