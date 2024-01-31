The Federal
IndiGo cancels flights due to bad weather : Passengers protest at the Delhi Airport

Due to bad weather, IndiGo Airlines cancelled flights, leading to a protest by its passengers at the Delhi Airport on January 31

31 Jan 2024 11:45 AM GMT


IndiGo Airlinesnew delhi airportflights delayed
