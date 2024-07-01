The Federal
India's ₹10 lakh crore wedding industry second only to food, grocery

India's wedding industry, valued at $130 billion, ranks second only to the food and grocery market in terms of spending, says a report. Moreover, Indians spend more on weddings than on education

The Federal
1 July 2024 1:03 PM GMT


