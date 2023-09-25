The Federal
x

Indians giving up on insurance as cost of living shoots up

25 Sep 2023 2:24 PM GMT

High living costs, job insecurity, and income reduction, along with India's wealth gap, drive insurance concerns

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X