- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Assembly Elections 2023
- World Cup 2023
- Features
- Health
- Business
- Series
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- Elections 2023
- Cricket
- Features
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
x
Indian Railways pledges 'Jerk-free' Amrit Bharat Express trains in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first two Amrit Bharat Express trains from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on December 30
The Federal
29 Dec 2023 10:42 AM GMT
29 Dec 2023 10:42 AM GMT
Next Story