The Federal
x

INDIA vs INDIA: States where pan-India allies are foes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

In key states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, parties of the INDIA bloc are set to take on each other

The Federal
7 April 2024 10:54 AM GMT


Lok Sabha electionsINDIA allianceKeralaCPI(M)Congress
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X