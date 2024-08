I read scripts multiple times before doing a role: Actor Ashok Selvan | Thug Life

Tamil cinema's rising star Ashok Selvan discusses his role in Maniratnam-helmed 'Thug Life,' emphasising his dedication to thorough preparation and his belief in the power of hard work and passion in filmmaking. Watch The Federal's interaction with the film star on the sidelines of sister concern Puthiya Thalaimurai's Tamizhan Awards 2024.