Why fight for University of Hyderabad land matters: Interview with activist

The 400-acre land inside the University of Hyderabad, once a quiet ecosystem teeming with peacocks, deer, and 724 plant species, has become the epicentre of Telangana’s biggest land controversy. As bulldozers move in and students take to the streets, the Telangana government faces backlash over its decision to allocate the land for IT development.

The issue has escalated to the courts, with the High Court stepping in to halt the deforestation for now.

Babu Rao, a renowned environmental scientist, lays bare the ecological significance of the land and why the state’s development model needs deeper questioning. He joined The Federal to discuss what’s at stake, what the government is ignoring, and why the fight is far from over.

Bulldozers meet resistance

The conflict began when bulldozers started clearing green cover on university land earmarked for an IT park. Despite protests by students and activists, police action intensified. “At least there is some relief now that the destruction is stopped,” said Rao, referring to the High Court's stay order.

But he warned that this relief is only partial. For Rao, such aggressive moves are not surprising. “When someone in power wants to do something, they have the means to do it.”

He emphasised that this is not just about one piece of land. It’s about a city’s ecological future. “Hyderabad has been growing ugly,” he said. “Urban areas have a huge ecological footprint—several hectares per person. This system cannot be sustained.”

He pointed out that India is already consuming the equivalent of 1.8 earth’s worth of natural resources. “We are borrowing from future generations,” he warned. “If everyone consumes the way the top 10% does, this planet cannot provide.”

Deemed forest vs official records

The government maintains that the land is not officially declared a forest. But Rao contested this. “In official records, it may not be a forest. But that doesn’t mean it lacks an ecological system,” he said, citing the presence of diverse flora and fauna.

“Have you looked at the flora and fauna in that 400 acres?” he asked. “There are peacocks, deer, and 724 plant species.” He dismissed a politician’s claim that the area turned green only due to legal inaction over 19 years. “The Central University came into existence in 1974. People have seen this area thrive for decades.”

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.