The Federal
x

How Maratha warrior Kanhoji Angre became the ‘Shivaji of the Seas’

In his historical novel, ‘Angria: A Historical Odyssey,’ Bhutan-based author Sohail Rekhy, draws on the life of Kanhoji Angre , the last holdout against European merchants

Nawaid Anjum
7 May 2024 12:22 PM GMT


BooksWaheeda RehmanMarathaChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Nawaid Anjum
About the AuthorNawaid Anjum
Nawaid Anjum is the features editor at The Federal
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X