The Federal
x

'How can anyone ask of a person's caste?': Caste Census row in Parl turns ugly

BJP MP Anurag Thakur's took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the caste census sparked an uproar in Lok Sabha

The Federal
30 July 2024 2:59 PM GMT


Anurag ThakurRahul GandhiCaste CensusLok Sabha
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick