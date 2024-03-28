The Federal
How Bharti group's ₹150 cr donation to BJP coincided with new Telecom bill 2023

Bharti group, Airtel's parent company, donated Rs 150 crore to the BJP. The transaction through electoral bonds coincides with the introduction of the Telecommunication bill in 2023.

28 March 2024 12:32 PM GMT


Electoral bondsBharti AirtelBJPNew Telecom Bill
