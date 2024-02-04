Himachal perfume factory fire: Five dead; four still missing | The Federal

The Federal
Himachal perfume factory fire: Five dead; four still missing

On February 2, a massive fire broke out at a perfume factory in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district leaving five dead and 31 injured.

4 Feb 2024 8:53 AM GMT


Himachal PradeshSolan
