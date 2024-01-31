The Federal
x

HC refuses to stay the Chandigarh mayoral election results amid allegation of fraud levelled by AAP

The Punjab and Haryana Court refused to stay the Chandigarh mayoral election results on AAP leader’s plea and issued notice to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

The Federal
31 Jan 2024 11:42 AM GMT


AAPBJPmayor elections
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X