The Federal
x

Has sympathy wave worked for Uddhav? Maharashtra springs a shocker on BJP

4 Jun 2024 3:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-04 16:38:18  )The Federal

The Lok Sabha election results in Maharashtra have sprung a surprise as INDIA bloc commanded a good lead over BJP. What does it mean for the INDIA bloc?


Similar Posts

X
sidekick