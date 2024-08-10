The Federal
x

Has Jagdeep Dhanker lost moral authority to be Chairman of Rajya Sabha?

Things have reached a boil, and Opposition is looking at moving a no-confidence motion against the V-P

Neelu Vyas
10 Aug 2024 4:31 PM GMT


Jaya BachchanJagdeep DhankhadRajya Sabha
Neelu Vyas
About the AuthorNeelu Vyas
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X
    sidekick