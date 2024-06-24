The Federal
Has Constitution's pocket edition seen increased sales because of Rahul Gandhi?

Congress leaders frequently use of pocket-sized Constitutions at rallies and press conferences has boosted EBC's sales, which originally published the book in 2009.

24 Jun 2024 1:00 PM GMT


Rahul GandhiIndian ConstitutionCongressParliament
