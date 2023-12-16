The Federal
x

Haryana to send 10k skilled construction workers to Israel

16 Dec 2023 2:52 PM GMT

The advertised salary for the positions is 6100 NIS (Israeli currency), equivalent to approximately Rs 1.34 lakh per month

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X