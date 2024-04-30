The Federal
Hardik the 3rd pacer, Kul-Cha's web? 5 playing XI hints from Team India's squad

The interesting aspect about Team India's T20 World Cup squad seems to be the role that Hardik Pandya could be expected to play

30 April 2024 4:37 PM GMT


World Cup squadCricketT20 World Cup 2024
