Ground report: Panaiyur women crafted success with cattle breeding

Widowed women of Panaiyur village in Chengalpattu district in TamilNadu empowered themselves by grazing and breeding Nattu Kuttai cows which are facing extinction

Pramila Krishnan
6 March 2024 10:24 AM GMT


Cowsindigenous cattle breedTamil Nadu
