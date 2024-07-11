The Federal
x

Grim flood scenario in Assam forces people into a makeshift tent; 84 dead, lakhs affected

The flood waters submerged 2580 villages under 86 revenue circles. 157,000 people are still taking shelter in 365 relief camps and distribution centres.

The Federal
11 July 2024 10:18 AM GMT


Assam floodsNagaonBrahmaputra river
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick