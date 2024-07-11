- Home
Grim flood scenario in Assam forces people into a makeshift tent; 84 dead, lakhs affected
The flood waters submerged 2580 villages under 86 revenue circles. 157,000 people are still taking shelter in 365 relief camps and distribution centres.
The Federal
11 July 2024 10:18 AM GMT
