Govt reaches out to farmers amid internet shutdown in Punjab and Haryana

Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai will meet farmers representatives in Chandigarh on February 15, confirmed farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

15 Feb 2024 11:24 AM GMT


farmers' protestsUnion ministersPiyush Goyaldemand for mspDelhi
