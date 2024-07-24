The Federal
'Govt initiatives right on track to generate jobs': Ashok Leyland chairperson Hinduja

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairperson of Ashok Leyland, commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, lauding it as a catalyst for economic growth.

24 July 2024 4:07 PM GMT


Union Budgetbig industriesBusinessTamil Nadu
